Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Omonia Nicosia tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature when Manchester United travel to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6). The Red Devils will look for their second win in the tournament after beating Sheriff Tiraspol on matchday two

Ronaldo has found it tough to find a place in the starting XI under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese forward has started just three times for United this season, twice in the Europa League and once in the Premier League. Ronaldo didn't come off the bench in the 6-3 Premier League defeat at Manchester City at the weekend.

Ten Hag talked about Ronaldo's lack of game time in his recent press conference. The Dutch tactician said (via BBC Sport):

"He's not happy that he wasn't playing Sunday. Of course, he wants to play, and he's annoyed when he's not playing. It's clear."

He added:

"But I already saidm and I have to repeat; he's training well; he has a good mood; he's motivated, and he gives his best. That is what we expect."

Going by Ten Hag's comments, it seems possible Ronaldo could start against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. The five-time Ballon d'Or scored his first goal of the season against Sheriff Tiraspol. Should Ronaldo start against Omonia Nicosia, he will be deployed as the main forward in attack.

Manchester United are second in their Europa League group. They lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad in their campaign opener. United beat Sheriff Tiraspol after that to have three points from two games.

Omonia, meanwhile, are without any points in the group stage and sit bottom in Group E.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United might be coming to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. Going by his lack of game time, it seems his second stint at Old Trafford might be coming to an end soon.

According to reports, Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“The question was about his mood in training, where he's happy. And than of course, he wants to play and he's p***** off when he's not playing”. Ten Hag: “Ronaldo is not happy when he’s not playing but he’s training well, he gives his best — he’s in a good mood”.“The question was about his mood in training, where he's happy. And than of course, he wants to play and he's p***** off when he's not playing”. Ten Hag: “Ronaldo is not happy when he’s not playing but he’s training well, he gives his best — he’s in a good mood”. 🔴 #MUFC“The question was about his mood in training, where he's happy. And than of course, he wants to play and he's p***** off when he's not playing”. https://t.co/oqugqYRyaY

If Ronaldo doesn't leave in January, he could leave in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.

Poll : 0 votes