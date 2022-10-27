Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Manchester United squad and could start when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, 27 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The Portugal captain refused to come off the bench and left before the match ended during United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

These antics saw Ronaldo dropped from the matchday squad for their next league game, which was against Chelsea.

United manager Erik ten Hag has since recalled Ronaldo to the first-team squad ahead of their game against Sheriff Tiraspol. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star trained with the squad, thus ending the saga between the player and the manager.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against FC Sheriff, Erik ten Hag was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

“It's not difficult but I think we set everything and we answered all the questions. So, he was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual. I won't answer anymore."

He added:

“So all the questions I think everything we covered last week, everything we explained so we have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be No. 1 in the group so let's focus on that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has started in all four of Manchester United's Europa League games this season. Based on that, the forward should once again be named in the starting XI as the Red Devils' leading forward.

Erik ten Hag, however, could decide not to start Ronaldo if he is not up to match fitness. In that case, Marcus Rashford could lead United's attack on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United against Sheriff last time around

Cristiano Ronaldo scored once in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol earlier this season. Jadon Sancho was the other goalscorer on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 https://t.co/fB6HMHEmX9

Ronaldo's goal against FC Sheriff was his first of the season for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just two goals and provided one assist from 12 outings for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has dropped down the pecking order under the management of Erik ten Hag and has found it difficult to get a place in the starting XI. In the eight Premier League games he has played this season, he has started in just two.

Poll : 0 votes