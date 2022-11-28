Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Uruguay in 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal take on Uruguay in their second group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday (November 28).

The Euro 2016 winners are coming off an entertaining 3-2 victory over Ghana in their opening game on Thursday. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the second half from the spot.

In the process, he became the first male player, third overall, to score in five different FIFA World Cups. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were the other goalscorers for Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or also had a goal ruled out in the first half, as he had fouled defender Alexander Djiku in the build-up.

Ronaldo had his moments in that game and should continue to lead his nation's attack against Uruguay. The former Manchester United forward could partner alongside Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes in attack.

A win against Uruguay would put Portugal in pole position to qualify for the knockouts. Uruguay, meanwhile, will be in search of their first win in this year's World Cup following their goalless draw against South Korea on Thursday.

As things stand, Portugal lead Group H with three points, with South Korea and Uruguay below them with a point apiece. Ghana are fourth and without a point.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out by Uruguay in 2018 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will have revenge on his mind when he faces Uruguay on Monday. Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the two-time winners in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, losing 2-1.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Edinson Cavani scored twice. Ronaldo did not have a goalscoring contribution, with defender Pepe scoring Portugal's only goal of the game.

That Round of 16 game remains Ronaldo's only game against Uruguay in his illustrious international career with Portugal.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🏽 Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal teammates in today's training ahead of tomorrow's game against Uruguay Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal teammates in today's training ahead of tomorrow's game against Uruguay ❤️💪🏽 https://t.co/TSUlWQLSlH

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a terrible time in his club career recently. The Portugal captain had his contract with Manchester United terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect, making him a free agent currently. That came about following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's owners and manager Erik ten Hag.

