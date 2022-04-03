“Is it just me?” - Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique's tweet suggests Manchester United star is overweight 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has tweeted that he thinks Manchester United's Luke Shaw looks overweight.

The Red Devils could only manage a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw started the game but had to be withdrawn at half-time due to an ankle injury.

Jose Enrique, who was a left-back himself, wrote in his tweet:

"Is [it] just me or [does] Luke Shaw look over weight?"

Luke Shaw has struggled with fitness concerns right throughout his Manchester United career. The England left-back was in fine form last season but this season he has been a little inconsistent with his performances.

With the 26-year-old suffering an ankle injury in the first half against Leicester City, Brazilian left-back Alex Telles will have to step in until Shaw regains fitness.

"Sorry I never watch any Manchester United games' - Jose Enrique responds to Liverpool fan on Twitter

When one Liverpool fan responded to the tweet asking Jose Enrique if he had just realized that Shaw was 'overweight', the Spaniard replied by saying he does not watch Manchester United games:

While Jose Enrique might have just indulged in some friendly 'banter', one fan did point out that it could be a sensitive topic to tweet about and was not in the right taste:

Manchester United lose ground in top 4 race, Liverpool set up blockbuster clash against Manchester City

After their 1-1 draw against Leicester City, Manchester United now face an uphill task to finish in the top 4. The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal despite having played 2 games more.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have set up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City next week. The Reds were not at their best but did enough to get past a spirted Watford side 2-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool are now just one point behind Manchester City and their game against each other at The Eithad on April 10 could well decide the outcome of the Premier League title race.

