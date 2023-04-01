Is that Kante or Maradona?" - Chelsea fans left stunned as Frenchman impresses in training

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante left fans in awe after a video of him in training was released. The Frenchman was seen dancing around defenders, exhibiting amazing control of the ball before setting up a teammate for a finish.

Fans of the Blues have shown their delight on Twitter, comparing the player's skills to the legendary Diego Maradona. Here are some of the best reactions.

Chels Footy @chelsai_footy



I can’t wait @FelixJohnston_ Our big little boi’s so close to coming back and getting this team looking good againI can’t wait @FelixJohnston_ Our big little boi’s so close to coming back and getting this team looking good againI can’t wait

Chandra S @chandsept13 @FelixJohnston_ Kante turns into prime Eden Hazard when we need him the most @FelixJohnston_ Kante turns into prime Eden Hazard when we need him the most 😭

Jack @JRT0809 @FelixJohnston_ Kante coming back is like us signing a new WC midfielder @FelixJohnston_ Kante coming back is like us signing a new WC midfielder

The 32-year-old has missed most of the season, with his last appearance coming in August when he suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur. He has been unavailable for selection for the entirety of Graham Potter's tenure.

N'Golo Kante has now completed a lengthy recovery process, returning to training in February. Chelsea have opted to ease him back into the side and he is yet to feature under the new manager. The club confirmed that he played 60 minutes in a closed-door friendly match against Charlton Athletic during the international break.

Kante's addition alongside record-signing Enzo Fernandez could prove to be a catalyst as the London side look to turn their season around.

They currently lie 10th in the Premier League as they hope to achieve a European qualification spot. They are also set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea considering the sale of 27-year-old midfielder - Reports

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on the move from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea may opt to sell midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer if he does not sign a contract extension.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, the 27-year-old's contract with the club runs out in 2024 and the Blues are looking for potential suitors.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips said:

"Ruben is certainly one that Chelsea could end up selling this summer, there's been no fresh contract talks between the club and Ruben. His contract is up in 2024, which is the same as Mason Mount, so Chelsea don't want to allow players to go through into their final year of their contract.

"They don't want to lose them as free agents like we've seen previously with Andres Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea want their futures sorted one way or the other well before that happens, so if Ruben doesn't sign a new contract, or if Chelsea don't offer him one, then Chelsea will have to sell him this summer."

The club do have an option to trigger a one-year extension, but the report adds that they are unlikely to do so.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that AC Milan have displayed an interest in Loftus-Cheek and a deal of around €25 million could reach an agreement. A reunion with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho at Roma is also on the cards.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes