Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Uruguay tonight?

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is likely to start for Argentina against Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup qualifier. The forward has missed the last two games for Paris Saint-Germain due to knee and hamstring issues, but he has been deemed fit to play for Argentina.

Prior to the meeting with Uruguay, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the mercurial forward is set to return to action. Speaking to reporters about Lionel Messi's availability, he stated:

"Messi is in good shape and if that continues he will play.

"In principle, he's available. If he's in good shape you already know what I think about his game and his status in the team.

"We will take the final decision this (Thursday) afternoon."

Argentina, who won the Copa America earlier this summer, are currently second in the South American World Cup qualifying group. La Albiceleste have notched up 25 points from their 11 games so far.

Meanwhile, Uruguay sit sixth in the standings with 16 points from their 12 outings. Brazil, who beat Colombia 1-0 on Friday (IST), are the leaders of the group at the moment courtesy of their 34 points from 12 matches.

Pochettino reveals stance on Lionel Messi missing PSG training but being available for Argentina

Despite Lionel Messi missing key games for PSG due to injury, the 34-year-old was still called up to represent Argentina. Quite remarkably, he has seemingly shaken off his fitness concerns now and looks set to play a key role for the national team in the World Cup qualifiers.

Messi under pochettino



Games - 8

Goals - 3

Assists - 0



G/A ratio - 0.37 per game

Although Lionel Messi remained unavailable for PSG, Pochettino did not express any discontent in public. In fact, the head coach was supportive of the Argentine linking up with the national team and commented:

"Leo Messi will not be available tomorrow. We will see if he travels for international duty. We hope he can be available for Argentina and come back afterwards in full fitness."

Notably, Lionel Messi has yet to score for PSG in Ligue 1. The forward has, however, found the back of the net thrice in the Champions League for his new club.

Following the clash against Uruguay, Argentina will face arch-rivals Brazil next Wednesday (IST). Lionel Messi might be eyeing a return to action for PSG against Nantes on October 20. It will be interesting to see if he can end the wait for his first Ligue 1 goal then.

