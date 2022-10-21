Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Ajaccio today? 

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (20 October). The Parisian outfit will come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille last time around.

He returned to first-team action in their 1-0 win against Marseille at the weekend (October 16).

The Argentina skipper was previously out with a calf injury which saw him miss two games for PSG across all competitions.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner return coincided with Christophe Galtier's side returning to winning ways against Marseille. Prior to Le Classique, Paris Saint-Germain had drawn two consecutive games against Reims in the league and SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi has been a key player for the Parisian giants and should be in line to start against Ajaccio on Friday. In his latest press conference, Christophe Galtier has indicated that he will be rotating for the game against Ajaccio.

However, PSG will be without Neymar Jr. for the game as the Brazil forward will miss the game due to a suspension. Galtier, therefore, will not want to bench Messi and will be without two of his three main attackers this season.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. As things stand, they have amassed 29 points from their opening 11 games of the 2022-23 season. The Parisian giants are currently three points clear of second-placed FC Lorient.

Ajaccio, on the other hand, are a newly-promoted side in Ligue 1 this season. They are currently struggling in the top flight and find themselves 18th in the standings after picking up just eight points from 11 games. Ajaccio, however, are unbeaten in their previous two games.

Lionel Messi is enjoying a great start to the 2022-23 season for PSG

The Argentine had an underwhelming debut season in the French capital last time around. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is having a productive season in front of goal so far this season.

At the time of writing, Messi has made 14 appearances across all competitions and has scored eight goals and as many assists.

He has had a change in position this season under the management of Christophe Galtier. The former FC Barcelona forward has been deployed in a slightly deeper role which has seen him get involved a lot more in the game.

PSG will be wanting their star forward to once again play a vital role as they look to secure yet another three points against Ajaccio.

