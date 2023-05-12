Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Ajaccio tonight?

Lionel Messi will be starting when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 13). The Parisians will want to build on their 3-1 league win over Troyes last weekend.

It has been a roller coaster few days for PSG and Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 giants suspended the superstar forward for two weeks after he went on an unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia. Messi, though, apologised to the club and his teammates, following which, his ban was lifted.

Messi returned to training earlier this week, with manager Christophe Galtier confirming that the World Cup-winning forward will start against Ajaccio. The French tactician said (via Get Football News France):

"I spoke to Lionel Messi about his return on Tuesday to see what kind of mindset he was in. He was very calm, and I thought that that he was very motivated to play and determined to win another trophy. Yes, he will start tomorrow.”

Messi's return to the starting XI will seen him play alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack. The Frenchman was on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win over Troyes. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz were the other goalscorers.

PSG's squad for their game against Ajaccio can be seen below:

A win against Ajaccio will see Christophe Galtier's side move closer to retaining their Ligue 1 title. They're six points clear of second-placed Lens with four games remaining.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone with 23 points from 34 games. They're on a nine-game winless run in the league, including seven defeats.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Ajaccio last time?

Lionel Messi had one of his better performances of the season when PSG faced Ajaccio earlier this campaign. The Parisians won 3-0, with Messi scoring once and Mbappe netting a brace assisted by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi had a pass completion rate of 81% and made four key passes. The former Barcelona star, though, lost possession 26 times and won just three of 11 ground duels.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though, is having a great season for PSG, contributing 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

