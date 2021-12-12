Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against AS Monaco tonight?

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on AS Monaco in Ligue 1 tonight.

PSG will be keen on returning to winning ways in the league. The Parisian giants head into tonight's game after only managing two draws against OGC Nice and Lens. Despite dropping points, they are still 11 points clear of second-placed Rennes.

Lionel Messi is slowly becoming a valuable player for PSG under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The 34-year-old is likely to start and partner Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in attack.

There are no new injury scares for PSG. This means they will continue to be without the attacking duo of Neymar and Julian Draxler. Sergio Ramos has also been ruled out ahead of the game against AS Monaco.

Lionel Messi will come into tonight's game in some good form. The former Barcelona superstar netted a brace against Club Brugge in the final group match of the UEFA Champions League. It is worth noting that the forward is yet to replicate his UCL form in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco have been highly inconsistent in the league. They are currently unbeaten in their last five league games. However, three of those games have been a draw.

The team from the Principality are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, having amassed 26 points from their 17 games.

Lionel Messi is yet to replicate his Barcelona form at PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer over the summer. However, he is yet to replicate his rich Barcelona form in the French capital.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has only scored once in Ligue 1. His time in Paris has been hindered by injuries and international commitments. However, he is now well-settled in the starting XI and has often played the full 90 minutes.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi was instrumental during PSG's last league win. He assisted all three goals in his side's 3-1 victory over St-Etienne. However, his overall league record this season stands at one goal and four assists in nine appearances.

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players in the Champions League. The Argentine has scored five goals in five games in Europe's elite club competition. PSG finished second in their group behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh