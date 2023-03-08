Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Bayern Munich today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday (March 8).

The Parisian giants are trailing their Round of 16 tie by 1-0 after Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in the first leg.

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's most consistent attackers during the 2022–23 season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and most recent The Best FIFA Men's Player has contributed 18 goals and 16 assists from 29 matches across all competitions.

Messi recently scored against Nantes as Christophe Galtier's side recorded a 4-2 victory. The World Cup-winning attacker is in good form and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI against Bayern Munich. Messi could be partnered with Kylian Mbappe in attack at the Allianz Arena.

The pair, however, will not be joined by Neymar Jr. for their trip to Munich. The Brazilian has picked up an ankle injury that will require surgery. The forward is therefore expected to miss the rest of the season.

Lionel Messi looked upbeat and ready for their game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Argentine forward is expected to carry his good form from Ligue 1 into the Champions League.

The PSG superstar was quoted as saying the following (via TalkSPORT):

“But I think we have two important victories to reinforce the idea and the team as we go to Munich, where it will be a difficult and tight match. The first one was decided by small details and it is very tough to win in that stadium but I think we are well prepared and we are capable of turning it around."

He added:

“I feel very good. I think the team in general has changed in the last few matches."

How has PSG forward Lionel Messi performed against Bayern Munich over the years?

PSG forward Lionel Messi has faced Bayern Munich seven times in his illustrious club career. However, only one of those appearances came while he was representing the Parisian outfit. The other six times Messi faced Bayern were when he played for FC Barcelona.

In his seven outings against the German giants, Lionel Messi has contributed four goals and two assists. This included a brace against them during the semifinals back in the 2014-15 season, which happened to be the last time he lifted the Champions League.

However, things are not all rosy for Messi when facing Bayern Munich. The forward was part of the Barcelona team, which suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Bavarian side back in 2020.

