Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Bayern Munich tonight?

Lionel Messi has been included in the squad for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (February 14).

However, there are questions about his inclusion in the starting XI. Messi was not a part of the team that faced Monaco last weekend. The Parisian giants ended up losing the match 3-1.

Messi returned to training on Monday and the Ligue 1 giants will be boosted by his presence in the squad ahead of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi has been in imperial form this season for club and country. The Argentine captain scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven games to help his country win the coveted FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has also registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games for PSG after a subdued first season. Messi scored 11 goals and assisted 15 more in 34 games last campaign, and has already improved on those numbers in this season.

Coming to PSG, they are on a rough patch of form at the moment. They have lost their last two games and won only twice in their last five matches.

Five-time Champions League winner Bayern Munich have will prove to be a tough test but Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to have Kylian Mbappe back for the game, who was out for the weekend tie against Monaco.

Can Lionel Messi ease PSG boss Christophe Galtier's worries ahead of Bayern Munich tie?

PSG manager Galtier expressed his worry about his team's poor form ahead of their big clash against Bayern Munich.

In the presser, he said:

"There was a lack of intensity. It is the current state of the team. I can't hide behind that," he said in a press conference. The state of the team is like this. It is strange but true. It is bizarre to say that as a PSG manager, but it is the current reality."

He added:

"I am worried about the match on Tuesday night. If I wasn't that'd be something serious. We'll see if some of those that couldn't start the match will be able to play on Tuesday. We have a very weakened team and we're worried. In this period, you have to stay clear-headed. I understand the fan's anger. There is anger."

Lionel Messi has faced Bayern Munich on six occasions before, all of them coming in the Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored four goals and provided two assists in those games, making him a nightmare for Bayern defenders.

Lionel Messi presence in the French team's squad should ideally ease Galtier's worries ahead of the blockbuster showdown.

