Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Bordeaux tonight?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will not play against Bordeaux during their Ligue 1 clash later tonight. The Argentine is still nursing an injury which forced him off at half-time during PSG's last league game against Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Lionel Messi's unavailability during the pre-match press conference on Friday. The PSG head coach, however, revealed the forward is expected to join the Argentina camp during the international break:

"Leo Messi will not be available tomorrow. We will see if he travels for international duty. We hope he can be available for Argentina and come back afterwards in full fitness."

Lionel Messi has yet to find the back of the net in five Ligue 1 games for PSG since his move from Barcelona. All three of his goals for PSG have come in the Champions League, where the Ligue 1 giants are currently second behind Manchester City in Group A.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi being called up to the Argentina national team despite not playing for PSG, it was reported when he first signed with them that he had a clause in his PSG contract which prioritized the Argentina national team over PSG. Lionel Messi being called up to the Argentina national team despite not playing for PSG, it was reported when he first signed with them that he had a clause in his PSG contract which prioritized the Argentina national team over PSG.

Notably, the mercurial forward was missing from action when PSG drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Despite Lionel Messi missing out on the clash with Bordeaux, PSG are still firm favorites to secure maximum points.

Lionel Messi backed by former PSG midfielder to get back to his best

Considering his lofty standards, Lionel Messi has endured a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes with PSG. While many predicted him to establish a lethal connection with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from the get-go, things have not panned out the same way.

Despite concerns surrounding Lionel Messi's form, especially in Ligue 1, former PSG midfielder Javier Pastore feels it is only normal. The Argentine, who spent seven years contracted to PSG, feels his fellow countryman needs time to adapt to the French league.

vinar ✪ @vinar__ PSG hasn’t won a UCL game without Champions League Messi this season PSG hasn’t won a UCL game without Champions League Messi this season https://t.co/QfjOjdSxc6

Pastore also added that as soon as Lionel Messi gets accustomed to his opponents and their approach towards PSG in Ligue 1, he will return to his menacing form.

Speaking to beIN Sports France (via PSG Talk), Pastore commented:

“No, it’s normal that the change is difficult, especially since it’s his first experience outside Barcelona. It’s all new for him. It’s new people, a league he didn’t know. It is normal that he needs time.

"The Champions League, he knows. That’s why it’s a bit harder in France because he doesn’t know his opponents well yet. But he will find his place.”

Lionel Messi has signed a contract with PSG that runs until 2023, with the possibility of extending it for another year.

