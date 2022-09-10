Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Brest today?

Lionel Messi could start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play host to Stade Brestois 29 in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 10).

The Parisian giants will return to league action following a positive start to their UEFA Champions League campaign - a 2-1 win over Juventus in midweek. PSG will now want to continue their unbeaten start in Ligue 1, with Messi expected to feature at the Parc des Princes.

During his pre-match press conference, Parisians manager Christophe Galtier was asked whether the attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would be rested. The French tactician said that there could be a possibility that one of them sits out. If Messi starts, he could once again play a deeper role in attack to aid Neymar and Mbappe.

Messi has featured in all eight of PSG's games across competitions so far this season, so he could be rested against Brest. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was replaced by new signing Carlos Soler with six minutes to go against Juventus.

Messi has not played against Brest - missing both league games last season. He missed the first outing due to fitness concerns when he first arrived last summer. He missed the reverse fixture in December, as he was recovering from COVID-19.

The game against Brest is one PSG will be expected to win based on their current form. The Parisian giants have won five of their six Ligue 1 games this season, scoring 24 goals.

Brest, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run in the league. They are languishing in 17th place in the standings, having picked up just five points from their opening six outings.

Lionel Messi's form in Ligue 1 has been positive for PSG

Lionel Messi has been in great form in Ligue 1 this season - bagging three goals and provided six assists in six league appearances. The Argentina captain has shown great link-up play with Mbappe and Neymar.

Messi is on course to have a better Ligue 1 campaign than his inaugural one last season - when he managed only six goals.

