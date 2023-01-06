Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Chateauroux in the French Cup?

Lionel Messi will not feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on third-division side Chateauroux in the Coupe de France on Friday (January 6). The Argentine skipper has not played for his club side since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.

Lionel Messi only returned to PSG training earlier this month after representing Argentina at the World Cup. Despite returning to France, the game against Chateauroux is a bit too early for Messi to make a comeback for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Messi will therefore sit out of PSG's game in the Coupe de France on Friday. This was confirmed by manager Christophe Galtier in his latest press conference. The French tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"Leo (Messi) trained on Wednesday and Thursday. He won't play on Friday. We are making sure he is ready for the next game. We'll check on him. I will be very attentive to what he tells me, but we want him to be available for the next game."

Speaking about his extended break after the World Cup, Galtier added:

"It was important for him to be celebrated here by his teammates and all the training centre staff. He was happy and moved to have this celebration."

Paris Saint-Germain will be fielding a heavily-rotated side against Chateauroux on Friday. Christophe Galtier's side have named a matchday squad without the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi's return will be a massive positive for PSG as they look to have a strong second half of the season in the league and the UEFA Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 12 goals and 14 assists from 19 matches across all competitions.

PSG lost in their previous game in the absence of Lionel Messi

PSG felt the absence of Lionel Messi in their team when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of second-placed Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 1). The defeat narrowed the gap between the two sides to four points.

It was their first defeat in Ligue 1 this season, which means that the Parisian outfit could not have an invincible campaign in the league this season. The loss came after 17 matches in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain struggled without Lionel Messi in the game before their defeat against Lens as well. They needed a late Kylian Mbappe penalty to register a narrow 2-1 victory against Strasbourg towards the end of December.

