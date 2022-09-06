Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Juventus tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Juventus in their opening UEFA Champions League group game on Tuesday, September 6.

The Parisian giants have been drawn alongside Juventus, SL Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the tournament. They are expected to qualify from the group and make it into the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.

PSG have been in some excellent form in Ligue 1 this season. Christophe Galtier's side will come into their game against the Old Lady on the back of a 3-0 victory over Nantes in the league.

Lionel Messi once again played a key role in his side's comfortable victory, registering two assists. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed four goals and six assists in seven outings across all competitions.

His recent run of good form is likely to see him make the starting XI when they face Juventus at the Parc des Princes. Messi could be joined by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in attack.

It will be worth seeing what tactics Galtier uses against the Serie A giants. In Ligue 1, Messi has been deployed in a slightly deeper role in attack, which has helped Neymar and Mbappe thrive up top. However, Galtier also has the option of playing Messi in a traditional front three alongside the aforementioned forwards.

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table, having amassed 16 points from their first six games. They have been excellent in front of goal and have scored 24 goals in the process.

Juventus, meanwhile, are currently unbeaten in Serie A. However, they have drawn three out of their five games this season and are currently languishing in seventh place in the standings.

How has PSG superstar Lionel Messi performed against Juventus?

Lionel Messi is yet to face the Serie A giants as a PSG player. The Argentine skipper, however, has faced them on seven different occasions in the Champions League whilst representing FC Barcelona.

In those seven outings against Juventus, Messi has scored three goals and provided two assists. One of those meetings was during the Champions League final back in 2015. Barcelona won 3-1 in Berlin on that occasion, with Messi providing one assist.

PSG will be hoping for a similar impact from the Argentine skipper on Tuesday. The Old Lady are their biggest threat in the group and a positive result at the Parc des Princes will be the perfect start to the Parisians' campaign.

