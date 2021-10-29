Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lille tonight?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is likely to feature against reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille later tonight. The Argentine missed training on Thursday out of precaution due to a slight muscle problem. However, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino stated during the press conference that he is hopeful of having Lionel Messi back in the side.

Speaking to reporters, Pochettino stated:

"Leo has trained well since the match against Marseille. He felt a slight muscle problem today and trained individually out of precaution, but we hope he'll be ready on Friday."

Notably, PSG will be without the services of the injured Kylian Mbappe. In the Frenchman's absence, Pochettino has hinted at Lionel Messi featuring in a new position at PSG:

"Might we play him up front in place of Mbappé? Every player has their influence on how we play as a team and our attacking style. Kylian is very important to the team. Lionel can play a bit further forward, but we also have other possibilities and other players who can play in that role. Leo can play in any position."

Many believe that Lionel Messi could be deployed as a false-nine for PSG during their hugely-significant clash against Lille. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far failed to score in Ligue 1 and will be desperate to break his duck later tonight.

Can Lionel Messi guide PSG to the summit of European football?

The excitement at the Parc des Princes hit an unparalleled high as soon as the club snapped up Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer. PSG consider the forward to be the addition that could help them win their first ever Champions League title.

Despite enduring a tough start in the competition against Club Brugge, Lionel Messi has bounced back in style. The 34-year-old scored in the 2-0 win over Manchester City and then netted a brace in the 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their last Champions League outing.

With two wins and a draw in their three Champions League games so far, PSG occupy first place in Group A. After their upcoming game against Lille, Lionel Messi and company travel to Leipzig for their next European assignment on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if PSG can take one step closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds with another win.

Plenty of responsibility will be on the shoulders of Lionel Messi to take them closer and closer towards the elusive Champions League crown.

