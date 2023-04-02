Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lyon today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 2). The Parisian giants will want to return to winning ways after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes last time around.

Lionel Messi has been in some great form for Argentina in the recently-concluded international break. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals from two games, including a hat-trick against Curacao in a friendly game. Messi crossed the tally of 800 goals for club and country and also went past 100 goals for Argentina.

Messi's form for club and country should see him keep his place in the starting XI when PSG take on Lyon. The Argentine skipper should be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The Parisian giants will continue to remain without the services of Neymar Jr. as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

PSG's squad for their game against Lyon can be seen below:

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The Parisian squad for the Lyon match this Sunday.



PSG are still at the top of the Ligue 1 charts despite their defeat at the hands of Rennes before the international break. Christophe Galtier's side have accumulated 66 points from 28 games. They are six points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille and have a game in hand.

Lyon, on the other hand, are having a disappointing season. They are languishing in 10th place in the standings, having picked up 41 points from 28 games. Laurent Blanc's side have drawn their last three games in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a narrow 1-0 win against Lyon earlier this season. Lionel Messi was the solitary goalscorer on that occasion.

Messi is having an excellent season in a PSG shirt. The World Cup-winning forward has contributed 18 goals and 17 assists from 32 games across all competitions.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Lyon last season?

Lionel Messi played against Lyon on just one occasion during the 2021-22 season. The former FC Barcelona forward did not have a goalscoring contribution despite the Parisian outfit registering a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes. Messi missed the return fixture as he was recovering from COVID-19.

Lionel Messi had an underwhelming first season in the French capital last season. He scored just six Ligue 1 goals but did contribute 15 assists. It is safe to say that the Argentine skipper is having a much better campaign this time around.

