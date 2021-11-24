Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Manchester City tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start and play a huge part in PSG's away tie against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The former Barcelona superstar is set to return to Champions League action for PSG after missing their last game away to RB Leipzig.

Messi is likely to partner the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as PSG aim to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants will be without German winger Julian Draxler. The 28-year-old winger is out after suffering a hamstring injury. PSG will have the likes of Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi available as backups for the coveted front-three.

As things stand, PSG are one point behind Manchester City in the standings. The Parisian giants have picked up eight points from their first four games.

PSG are extremely likely to start with their first-choice first-three comprising of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The trio started together in their previous game against Nantes, which PSG won 3-1.

Messi played a vital role in helping PSG secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City the last time the teams clashed back in September. The 34-year-old forward scored his first goal for his new team against Pep Guardiola's side.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi has an excellent track record against Manchester City. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored seven goals in seven appearances against the Premier League champions.

Messi scored a goal the last time he visited the Etihad Stadium with Barcelona. However, he was on the losing side as Pep Guardiola's side recorded a 3-1 win.

Lionel Messi has started to click in form for PSG

Lionel Messi is finally looking at home whilst playing for PSG. The Argentine joined the Parisian giants earlier this summer on a free transfer from Barcelona.

He finally scored his first league goal for PSG in their 3-1 win over Nantes and has already become one of PSG's key players in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi has so far scored three goals in three games for PSG in the Champions League. The diminutive forward scored his first goal for the club against Manchester City before scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in a 3-2 win.

Messi has currently scored four goals in nine appearances for PSG across all competitions.

Lionel Messi adds a new competition to his scoring list 🐐 La Liga ✅Champions League ✅Copa del Rey ✅Supercopa ✅Club World Cup ✅UEFA Super Cup ✅Ligue 1 ✅Lionel Messi adds a new competition to his scoring list 🐐 https://t.co/e1PZr3JLPU

Edited by Arjun Panchadar