Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Monaco tomorrow?

Lionel Messi will not feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday (11 February). The Argentine has picked up a hamstring injury which will keep him out of league action this weekend.

Messi picked up the knock during PSG's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France in midweek. According to the club's medical report, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be undergoing treatment and should return to training on Monday.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi's absence from the squad for their game against Monaco in his latest press conference. The French tactician, however, is preferring to stay positive despite the huge setback.

Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via the club's website):

"We'll perhaps have to play in a different way given the injuries and abilities of the players. Of course, Messi will be a miss against Monaco but it's part of being a coach to deal with those sorts of things. We have to make a big effort to be better mentally and to win more challenges in midfield."

Lionel Messi joins Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines for the Parisian giants. This leaves Neymar Jr. as the only fit attacker from the side's coveted front three. The Brazilian forward should, therefore, start and lead his side's attack alongside the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Carlos Soler.

The reigning champions have recovered from their slight dip in form after picking up two consecutive wins in Ligue 1. They are currently at the top of the league standings, having amassed 54 points from 22 matches.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are amongst the chasing packs in the league. The team from the principality are fourth in the table, having accumulated 44 points from 22 games. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi was in excellent form for PSG prior to his unfortunate injury

Lionel Messi had found his goalscoring touch for PSG before the hamstring injury he picked up in midweek. The former FC Barcelona forward has scored two goals in two consecutive games in the league.

Messi scored a goal from close range against Montpellier in a 3-1 win for the Parisian outfit on February 1. He then scored an excellent goal from outside the box against Toulouse which resulted in PSG picking up a narrow 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi's overall tally for the 2022-23 season currently stands at 15 goals and 14 assists from 25 matches across all competitions.

