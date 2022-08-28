Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Monaco tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 28, at the Parc des Princes. The Parisian giants have been in excellent form and will want to maintain their 100% start to the new season.

PSG have won all of their opening three games in the league, scoring 17 goals in the process. They will come into this match on the back of a 7-1 win over Lille, with Messi scoring and assisting once each. Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored a brace in the match.

The Parisian giants have an in-form attacking trio and manager Christophe Galtier has no reason to change. Lionel Messi will therefore start alongside Neymar and Mbappe.

Galtier has seemingly figured out how to get the best out of the three superstar forwards he has at his disposal. Messi has started the season in fine form and has already scored four goals and assisted twice in four games across all competitions.

Neymar, on the other hand, has been the pick of the bunch. The Brazilian forward has scored seven goals and provided six assists in the four games he has played this season.

AS Monaco haven't made a great start to the 2022-23 season. The club will come into the game after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lens last time around. Monaco are currently 12th in the standings, having picked up just four points.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG when they faced AS Monaco last season?

Lionel Messi was only able to play Monaco on one occasion last season. The Argentine forward started the home game for PSG back in December 2021. The Parisian giants secured a 2-0 win with Lionel Messi providing an assist for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman scored twice in the match.

Lionel Messi did not feature in the reverse fixture back in March. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was hit by the flu which kept him out of the game.

PSG went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat at the Stade Louis II. Kevin Volland scored once and Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace to hand Mauricio Pochettino's side a defeat.

Messi did not have a great goalscoring campaign for PSG last season. The former FC Barcelona star could only manage to score 11 goals across all competitions with only six of them coming in Ligue 1.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava