Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against RB Leipzig tonight?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the crucial UEFA Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig as he continues to recover from knee and hamstring issues. The Argentine great was substituted at half-time in PSG's 2-1 victory against Lille at the weekend, as the Ligue 1 giants staged a second-half comeback to win the game 2-1 in his absence.

Messi has scored three goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, including two in the reverse fixture last month. However, he will not be able to add to his tally later in the day, with PSG confirming in an official statement that the 34-year-old has been ruled out with an injury. Angel di Maria is expected to deputize for him, with the Argentine set to start in attack alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside 🎙️💬 M.Pochettino : "On espère que l'évolution de la blessure de Leo Messi sera bonne et qu'il sera rétabli rapidement." #PSGlive 🎙️💬 M.Pochettino : "On espère que l'évolution de la blessure de Leo Messi sera bonne et qu'il sera rétabli rapidement." #PSGlive https://t.co/hIjzsyu1QB

With the international break coming up, PSG are expected to tread carefully with Messi. While there hasn't been any official confirmation of his involvement in the Ligue 1 encounter against Bordeaux this weekend, Messi is not expected to feature for his club. He could also be left out of the Argentina squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers as he continues to return to full fitness.

Messi has scored in PSG's last two UEFA Champions League encounters against Manchester City and RB Leipzig, with his matchday three brace against the Bundesliga side one of his best performances for his new club so far. The Parisian giants have enough firepower to cope in his absence, but the Argentine will undoubtedly be a huge miss for his club.

PSG have two wins and a draw to their name in Europe's premier club competition so far and can effectively seal their place in the knockout stages with a victory against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Will Mauricio Pochettino's side cope without Lionel Messi in an important UEFA Champions League game away from home? Only time will tell.

