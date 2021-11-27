Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Saint-Etienne tomorrow?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is expected to start against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Argentine failed to inspire PSG during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in their last outing in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As such, Lionel Messi will look at the meeting with Saint-Etienne as the ideal opportunity for him to bounce back in style. The 34-year-old ended his goal drought in Ligue 1 during the 3-1 win over Nantes last weekend.

Hence, Lionel Messi is not expected to be under any kind of pressure as he aims to take the field for PSG against Saint-Etienne.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have a massive 11-point lead at the summit of the Ligue 1 table as things stand. PSG are favorites to maintain their supremacy in the French top-flight thanks to their star-studded squad.

It will be interesting to see where Lionel Messi plays against Saint-Etienne. There are unconfirmed reports that suggest he could drop into midfield for the upcoming game. However, everything is mere speculation at this point and nothing can be confirmed unless we see the line-up tomorrow.

Despite languishing in 19th-place in the table, Saint-Etienne have won each of their last two outings. Claude Puel's men will be aware of the fact that another win could lift them out of the relegation zone and will want to make the most out of momentum.

Lionel Messi could become first PSG player to win Ballon d'Or

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 (Monday) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. As expected, Lionel Messi is among the front-runners tipped to lift the prestigious honor at the ceremony.

Should the mercurial forward win the award for a record-extending seventh time, he could become the first ever PSG player to win the Ballon d'Or. Understandably, from the club to his team-mates to his family, everyone is expected to back Lionel Messi to clinch the prize on Monday.

B/R Football @brfootball The Ballon d’Or returns on Monday.



The last men’s award, Messi vs. Van Dijk, was the closest race this century so far 🍿 The Ballon d’Or returns on Monday.The last men’s award, Messi vs. Van Dijk, was the closest race this century so far 🍿 https://t.co/t6RMSydoWC

A win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday will act as the perfect appetizer before the gala in Paris, where Lionel Messi could make history, yet again. Notably, the PSG forward won the Copa America with Argentina and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona in 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lionel Messi will be determined to add to his trophy cabinet during his time at PSG, with the Champions League considered a priority for him and the club.

Edited by Nived Zenith