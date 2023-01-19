Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Saudi All-Star XI today?

Lionel Messi could feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on the Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly game on Thursday (January 19) at the King Fahd International Stadium. The game will see Messi play against his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi All-Star XI comprises of players from both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr from the Saudi Pro League. PSG are currently touring the Middle East for some warm weather training as part of their Qatar Tour 2023. The team will only be playing one friendly game on the tour before heading back to France.

Lionel Messi could start for PSG against the Saudi All-Star XI. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack should manager Christophe Galtier decide to name a full strength lineup.

Lionel Messi has only recently returned from his extended break after the completion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup winning forward, however, has already settled in back in France and scored on his return during a 2-0 victory over Angers.

Messi is having a great season in France. The former FC Barcelona star has contributed 13 goals and 14 assists for the Parisian outfit this season across all competitions.

Lionel Messi will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday and this could very well be the last time the two modern-day greats play against one another in their illustrious careers. Cristiano Ronaldo only joined Al-Nassr after the end of the World Cup as his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November.

Lionel Messi and PSG suffered a shock defeat in the league at the weekend

The Ligue 1 leaders will come into this friendly game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes in the league at the weekend. This was only PSG's second defeat in the league but they have now lost two of their last three outings in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi did start the game against Rennes on Sunday (January 15). The forward played the full 90 minutes of the match but failed to make a single goal scoring contribution. Mbappe, meanwhile, started the game off the bench but was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Despite their defeat, PSG are still at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. The defending champions have picked up 47 points from 19 matches. Christophe Galtier's side are currently three points clear of second-placed Lens and also possess a much better goal difference compared to their rivals.

Poll : 0 votes