"Is that the new Newcastle lineup", "Starting again after dropping a stinker" - Fans react as Brazil name XI for friendly against Senegal

Brazil face Senegal in an international friendly tonight (June 20) and fans are questioning Selecao's starting lineup after two Newcastle United players were chosen.

The South Americans beat Guinea 4-1 last Saturday and will look to continue their winning form against Les Lions de la Teranga. Ramon Menezes has named the team that will be clashing with the African nation at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Champions League winner Ederson starts in goal, with Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, and Ayrton in defense. Meanwhile, Premier League trio Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton start in midfield. Malcom and Vinicius Junior join Richarlison in attack.

However, fans aren't too pleased to be seeing Richarlison starting following his display against Guinea. The Tottenham Hotspur frontman failed to get on the scoresheet in the win. He also had just two shots, with only one on target.

The Spurs forward has struggled this past season following a £60 million move from Everton. He didn't manage to score a single Premier League goal.

However, Richarlison is much better for Brazil and that was the case in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He bagged three goals in four games, including the Goal of the Tournament.

Still, one fan is particularly unimpressed by his inclusion in the starting lineup, tweeting:

Another fan has questioned whether Selecao are becoming the new Newcastle United due to their midfield:

Here's how Twitter reacted to Menezes' team selection to face Senegal:

Newcastle United prioritize contract talks with Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has been vital for the Magpies.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to push forth contract talks with midfielder Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a mainstay in Eddie Howe's side since joining in January 2022. He scored five goals and provided as many assists in 40 games across competitions this past season.

The 25-year-old was key in the Magpies' qualification for the Champions League. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle view Guimaraes as an indisputable asset.

They are reported to have already held talks over an extension for the Brazil international. His current deal at St James' Park expires in 2026 and Howe's side are eager to get him to prolong his stay in Tyneside.

This is despite reports claiming that the Magpies are willing to use the midfielder in a deal to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha. Those reports may be wide of the mark given how the 11-cap Brazilian is seemingly viewed by the Premier League giants.

