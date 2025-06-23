“Is he a player they need right now? Probably not” - Rene Meulensteen warns Manchester United against signing 22-year-old star amid rumors

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has urged the club not to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. Meulensteen believes that while the Dutchman is a good player, he is not the kind United need to spend on this summer.

Speaking to GOAL (via ListOfSweepstakesCasinos), Rene said that Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha are good enough to play in that role, with Bryan Mbeumo also a possible addition. He added that the Dutchman was not a Premier League-proven player and said:

"Xavi Simons is a great player, but Man Utd would be stacking one area of the pitch with too many options. You have Bruno Fernandes in there, Matheus Cunha and maybe Bryan Mbeumo. Simons isn't proven the way they are in the Premier League, so is he a player they need right now? Probably not."

Xavi Simons is reportedly looking to leave RB Leipzig this summer and has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. The Dutchman reportedly has a €80 million price tag.

Manchester United were urged to sign Xavi Simons by Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit had the exact opposite opinion to that of Rene Meulensteen and claimed that Xavi Simons was the player Manchester United needed. He said in May this year that the RB Leipzig star had the quality and personality to be a success at Old Trafford. He told FastSlot (via GOAL):

"Manchester United need so many players, they need players with personality and although I'm a big fan of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, that is still what they need. Manchester United have to play every single game with quality and personality and Xavi Simons would bring that. He could bring that, but he can't be the only one doing it.

"Listening to the new owners, it sounds like United will need to sell players before they sign more, they are working hard to fix the club on the inside and reduce costs, he has also spoken about being unhappy with the wages some of the current players are on. I totally agree with him. I think this is probably the priority for the next season. If they have the chance to qualify for the Champions League that will be a big bonus, but in the meantime they have to work hard this season."

Simons scored 10 goals and assisted seven times in 25 Bundesliga matches last season. He also scored once in the two appearances off the bench for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

