"Is he renewing?", "Not a good sign" - Barcelona fans left worried after PSG superstar Lionel Messi's latest social media post

Barcelona fans are fearful that Lionel Messi is on the brink of signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine has posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram account amid talks over an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi, 35, has been locked in talks with the Parisians over extending his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine hero's current deal expires at the end of the season. Barca fans were enthused when reports claimed that their former attacker had turned down the French side's initial proposal for a new contract.

However, Messi has uploaded a picture on his Instagram account of himself sitting at a chair with the caption of a video camera emoticon. Many are concluding that the Argentine's post is a snap of an interview confirming his new contract with PSG.

Barcelona fans were eager for Lionel Messi to return to the Nou Camp after leaving the Catalan giants in 2021. However, his cryptic post may mean that a potential reunion with the Argentine is off the cards.

One fan reacted to the post by asking a question on everyone's lips:

"Is he renewing or something?"

Meanwhile, another fan thinks it's not a good sign regarding the prospect of Messi extending his stay at the Parc des Princes:

"Not a good sign."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Messi's intriguing Instagram post:

KSSniper15 @kssniper_15 @AlbicelesteTalk This might be a renewing contract with PSG. That's good because I want Messi to win Copue de France - only trophy where he played and didn't win it. @AlbicelesteTalk This might be a renewing contract with PSG. That's good because I want Messi to win Copue de France - only trophy where he played and didn't win it.

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form for PSG this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in 28 matches across competitions. He has enjoyed his best season to date at the Parc des Princes following his departure from Barcelona.

However, the Argentine has a long way to go in beating his prolific 2011-12 season with the Blaugrana. He bagged an astounding 73 goals and 32 assists in 60 games. Hence, the Nou Camp faithful are eager for the legendary attacker to return to the club.

PSG's Lionel Messi not interested in leaving Europe despite offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS

Lionel Messi is keen to remain in Europe.

Lionel Messi has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS. Inter Miami have been regularly linked with a move for the Argentine. Al-Ittihad are reportedly willing to offer the player €88 million a year to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, Herons boss Phil Neville has confirmed his MLS side's interest in the forward.

However, SPORT reports that the PSG man is not considering those as options as he is keen on remaining in Europe. The forward wants to continue playing at the highest level. A potential return to Argentina, where he started his career at Newell's Old Boys, is premature at this point.

There are a lot of factors that need righting for Messi to return to Barcelona. His relationship with president Joan Laporta needs mending. The Blaugrana also need to sort out their FFP issues.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes