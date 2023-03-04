Lionel Messi has rejected PSG's first contract renewal offer due to salary discrepancies - Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly rejected Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s first contract renewal due to wage demands. The Argentine icon's future is uncertain, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Messi, 35, has been in red-hot form for Christophe Galtier's side, scoring 17 goals and contributing 16 assists in 28 matches across competitions. He has enjoyed one of the best years of his career, lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last December. The iconic attacker agreed on a new one-year deal in principle with the French giants before that international tournament in Qatar.

However, Messi is struggling to agree on the terms of his new contract with the Parisians. Spanish outlet La Vanguardia reports that PSG are mindful of Financial Fairplay. Hence, they asked the forward to lower his salary than what he currently receives (£34,840,000 a year, per Salary Sport).

Lionel Messi was not convinced by the Ligue 1 giants' initial proposal and rejected the offer. His father then flew to Barcelona to meet Blaugrana's president Joan Laporta. However, a return to the Nou Camp seems unlikely given the Catalan giants' own financial issues. La Liga have been banned them from signing players in the summer transfer window.

Cristian Romero claims PSG's Lionel Messi can play for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristian Romero comments on Lionel Messi's international future.

Question marks remain over Lionel Messi's future with Argentina after lifting the FIFA World Cup last December. The legendary forward has been selected by La Abiceleste for their upcoming friendlies against Panama (March 23) and Curacao (March 28).

He stated before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that it would be his last. However, many of his Argentine teammates are banking on him featuring at the next one in USA-Mexico-Canada. Tottenham Hotspur defender Romero is adamant that the PSG attacker should play in that tournament. This is despite Messi being 39 by the end of the competition. Romero told

"Di María said that he'll continue (with the National Team), and I hope Leo will continue too.I see him (doing) very well physically, he played every game at the World Cup. For me he'll arrive at the next World Cup, but it's his decision. He has to continue."

Messi shined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Ball for his phenomenal performance. However, it remains to be seen whether winning the trophy will be his final appearance.

