Is Romeo Lavia injured? Real reason why Chelsea star is not playing UEFA Conference League final

Romeo Lavia will not be playing for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday, May 29. While the midfielder is not injured, he hasn't been named in the Blues' squad this season for the European competition.

Lavia was among the three big names Chelsea left out of their Conference League squad, alongside Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer. The English attacker, however, was added in February ahead of the knockouts.

Enzo Maresca's side were only allowed to add three players to the squad despite the departure of Renato Veiga and Joao Felix, who played a key part in their league phase, in January. Along with Palmer, the Blues added Trevoh Chalobah, who was recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace, while the third spot went to Mathis Amougou, who was signed from AS Saint-Étienne in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea do have a List B, where they can name academy stars and new signings born on or after January 1, 2003. Lavia was born in 2004 but does not qualify as he had not been at the club for two years before the start of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final, Maresca was quizzed about the players' mood. He said (via Football London):

"Yeah, for sure, everyone is in a good mood. It's a good mood, it's a consequence from the last game. But we know that the final is going to be different because it's one game, anything can happen. But overall the mood is very good, yeah."

Chelsea would become the first team to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Conference League if they beat Real Beits on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea going in with the favorites tag

Enzo Maresca admitted that it was tough to push the players to put out their best in the UEFA Conference League. However, he was happy that the Chelsea players turned up. He said via Football London:

"Probably the most complicated thing this season about the Conference has been to convince the players that for us it was the best competition in the world. And the reason why was because it was the competition that we were in. So every game has been difficult, especially because I needed to convince the players that we were able to drop nothing because you can lose points against any team. And we need to respect any team in Europe and any team that we face.

"And then I'm not focused about winning this competition or winning this trophy because my name, for sure I'm happy if we win, but I'm especially happy for the club, for the fans. And as you said, also because Chelsea can become the first club in Europe to win all the European competitions."

Chelsea and Real Betis clash in Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday (May 28) in the UEFA Conference League final.

