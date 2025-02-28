“Is this a serious question?” - Ex-Real Madrid star Sami Khedira responds when asked to choose between Luka Modric and 2022 World Cup winner

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira came up with an interesting response when asked to pick between Luka Modric and World Cup-winning Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez. In a rapid-fire, the former German midfield dynamo was asked to choose between Modric and several other midfielders.

The first choice the 2014 World Cup winner with Germany had to make was between Modric and Enzo Fernandez. The former German midfielder responded:

“Is this a serious question? Modrić."

Khedira was then asked to compare Modric to the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Federico Valverde, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo De Paul, Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri. The 37-year-old ended up picking his former teammate Modric over everyone else.

Luka Modric has been exceptional for Real Madrid since his reported £30 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Thanks to his remarkable stint with Los Blancos, he is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of the modern era.

Even at the age of 39, he is still very much an important figure in Los Blancos' dressing room. The Real Madrid skipper has not been a regular starter this season but has still played a big role for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Over the years, Modric has racked up 574 appearances for the Spanish giants contributing with 43 goals and 92 assists. He has won 28 trophies with the club and also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Modric has also been excellent for Croatia over the years and helped them finish second and third respectively in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He has been capped 184 times for Croatia and has scored 27 times while providing 29 assists.

Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, is still only 24 and is still pretty much in the early stages of his career. The Chelsea star has, however, tasted success on the international stage helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discussed skipper Luka Modric's future at the club after his side's 2-0 win against Girona on February 23. Modric scored the opener for Los Blancos, helping them stay level on points with Barcelona in LaLiga table.

Following the game, Ancelotti hailed the veteran midfield maestro and labeled him as 'a gift for football'. He insisted that the 39-year-old would play for Los Blancos as long as he decides to. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Modric’s future? I've said it before, Modric is a gift for football. He has to continue as long as he wants, and what he does he does very well. Real Madrid are lucky to have a legend like him."

The race for the LaLiga title has been heating up with three sides very much in the fight. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both on 54 points after 25 games while Atletico Madrid are just one point behind. Athletic Bilbao also have an outside chance with 48 points to their name.

