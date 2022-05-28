Is Thiago Alcantara playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight?

Thiago Alcantara appears to be in line to feature for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28 May. He will be keen to win his first European trophy with the Reds.

The midfielder made a slow start to his life in England after joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020. However, he has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Injuries, though, have continued to hinder Thiago's momentum at Anfield. The Spain international has missed over 20 matches due to fitness issues over the course of the current campaign.

Thiago suffered a huge blow when he sustained yet another injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The setback put the midfielder's chances of playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in doubt.

However, the Spaniard is likely to be available for match selection against Carlo Ancelotti's side. He trained with the Reds on Thursday and Friday and has also travelled with the rest of the squad to France.

Speaking on Wednesday, Klopp said that Thiago "has a chance" of being available for the final. The German tactician provided a further fitness update on the 31-year-old during his pre-match press conference on Friday. He said:

"Thiago trained yesterday [Thursday; ed.] with the team and today [Friday; ed.]."

However, it now remains to be seen if Thiago will start against Real Madrid. As the stakes are high, Klopp could opt to take a risk by naming the former Bayern Munich star in his starting XI.

It is worth noting that Thiago had to pull out from the Reds' EFL Cup final against Chelsea in February due to an injury at the last minute. He played the full 120 minutes against the Blues in the FA Cup this month.

Fabinho also available for Liverpool in Champions League showdown

Like Thiago, Fabinho has also been a fitness doubt ahead of the Champions League final. The Brazil international missed Liverpool's last two Premier League matches and the FA Cup final due to a thigh injury.

However, the midfielder has returned to training ahead of the match against Real Madrid. Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp confirmed his availability. The German said:

"Fabinho trained normally. We'll go from there."

Considering his abilities as a number 6, Fabinho could return to the Reds' starting XI right away. Should Klopp opt against taking a risk with him, Jordan Henderson will operate in the holding midfield role in the Champions League final.

