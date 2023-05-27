"Is that transferable to the Premier League?" - Rio Ferdinand warns Manchester United against Victor Osimhen transfer

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United against a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. He doubts if the forward would be able to flourish in the Premier League and continue his goal-scoring form.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli after a spectacular season with the Italian side. The striker scored 23 goals and assisted five times to help his side lift the Serie A title this season.

However, Ferdinand is not confident about Osimhen producing similar returns it in the Premier League. He was speaking on his YouTube channel when he said:

"Osimhen is a different kettle of fish. He’s 24 years old, scored goals in France and Italy. Won the league (in Italy) and knows how to win leagues. He’s been a No.9 at a dominant team. Is that transferable to the Premier League? No one knows that. That’s the chance United would have to take on him. That’s the only risk I see. He doesn’t know the league. Ability wise and profile, he ticks every box, but there is an unknown factor. Can he adapt?"

Manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United are in the market for a striker. They have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Rio Ferdinand wants Harry Kane at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes Harry Kane is a safe option for Manchester United this season. He believes that the Tottenham striker offers guaranteed goals and that should be the main reason for the Spurs star to be their #1 target.

He added on his YouTube channel:

"We need to get a No.9 in the building. There are two names that keep coming up – Osimhen and Kane. Ultimately, it is down to Kane and (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy. If they both say yes and want to make it happen, I think United will get it done. The numbers can’t be ridiculous. They can get blood, sweat, tears, goals and records out of Kane."

Ferdinand continued:

"Let the guy do what he needs to do now, man. Let the guy compete for Champions Leagues and (league) championships and cup competitions. They’re closer than where Spurs are, that’s the point."

Harry Kane has a season left in his Tottenham contract and is also attracting interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Osimhen is also a target for Chelsea and Bayern Munich, while PSG are reportedly keeping tabs too.

