ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC's full squad revealed

Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC's full squad has been revealed ahead of the upcoming season of ISL.

Chennaiyin have rarely disappointed in their six years in the Indian top-flight. They are the second-most successful team in ISL history with two titles to their name.

The previous campaign was also a remarkable one for Chennaiyin FC but ended in heartbreak with a loss in the final.

Since then, Csaba Lazio has taken over the reins from Owen Coyle as head coach. The latter was at the helm when Chennaiyin scripted a fairytale comeback in the last term, but has now departed for Jamshedpur FC.

Coyle has taken with him the free-scoring Nerijus Valskis, who won the golden boot in ISL 6, and promising right-back Laldinliana Renthlei to the Red Miners.

Chennaiyin have replaced five of their seven foreign players ahead of ISL 7. Guinea-Bissau striker Esmael Goncalves, who's a proven goal-scorer, is likely to lead the forward line in Valskis' absence.

Slovakian Jakub Sylvestr and Tajikistan international winger Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev have also been roped in to add enough firepower to the Chennaiyin attack.

On the domestic front, Chennaiyin have gone for experience. They have brought in left-back Lalchhuanmawia and right-back Reagan Singh to bolster their flanks.

Chennaiyin FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa against ex-gaffer Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.

Here is Chennaiyin FC's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri

Forwards: Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali