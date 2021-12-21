“It is an abysmal difference” – Xavi analyses gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez revealed during a press conference that he still believes his team can catch up to Real Madrid. Barcelona are currently trailing their biggest rivals by 16 points with a game in hand and are three points away from the top four.

They take on Sevilla tomorrow in a match that can have implications for the La Liga title race as well.

Barcelona’s downfall has allowed Sevilla to emerge as the closest contenders to Real Madrid for La Liga. They are currently six points adrift of Los Blancos at the top with a game in hand. A win against Barcelona would see them take a seven-point lead over third-placed Real Betis and reduce the gap to the top to just three points.

Barcelona returned to winning ways in their last game in a 3-2 win over Elche on Saturday after a late winner from Nico Gonzalez. They have an easy set of domestic fixtures until February. They are expected to easily gain ground in the coming weeks. Xavi Hernandez seemed to agree. He said:

"We are at 16 points. It is an abysmal difference, but there is a lot of league left and we do not rule out anything. It is a matter of results, of knowing how to compete, defending better."

FC Barcelona look to the future with January signings on the horizon

Barcelona have a number of young stars who are not quite ready to lead the team to trophies. However, Xavi has already overseen a huge tactical shift and is set to have further depth added in the coming windows.

Ferran Torres is said to be a priority while Erling Haaland has also not yet been ruled out. However, any potential big deals in the summer will also depend on whether Barcelona are able to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They are currently seventh but have more than enough time to make up lost ground. Their highest scorer Memphis Depay (8) is currently injured but Ousmane Dembele seems to be back to his best in recent weeks. Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are both talented youngsters who are set to emerge as big stars in the future.

Barcelona have a number of young players who only require the right direction and guidance to develop into world-class stars. There is little doubt that Xavi’s job at Barcelona is a long-term one.

