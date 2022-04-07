“It would be some achievement” – John Aldridge names competition Liverpool must prioritize in their chase for quadruple

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes the Reds should prioritize the Premier League in their chase for a quadruple this season. He feels that coming back from a 12-point gap at around Christmas to win 'would be some achievement'.

Jurgen Klopp's men are just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table. The two teams are set to clash in a potential title decider on Sunday, April 10 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this season, beating Chelsea in the final on penalties in February. They face Manchester City again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on 16 April.

Liverpool also hold a 3-1 lead over Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League heading into the second leg next week.

Speaking to PA news agency (via Independent), Aldridge said:

“It’s (a quadruple) a big ask. The big difficulty Liverpool have got is the rearrangement of games. We’ve got this far in the FA Cup, in particular, and then you have the Champions League to contend with. It is going to be hard."

He advised the Reds to take it game by game and eventually admitted that they should prioritize the league. He said:

"You just take every game as it comes. If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas – it would be some achievement I’d have to say."

Aldridge added:

“I love the Champions League, the fact we have won it six times – twice as much as any other team in England – means it is close to my heart but the league is the league. Bread and butter as they say.”

Liverpool and Manchester City gear up for arguably the biggest clash of the season

With just a point separating the two, the match between Liverpool and Manchester City holds extreme importance. The last encounter between the two ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League in October.

The Reds have already lost one Premier League title (2018-19) to City by just one point. They will hope to change the scenario this time around.

Both teams had a successful Champions League outing midweek in the first leg of the quarter-finals. Klopp's men beat Benfica 3-1 while City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0.

They will hope to take confidence from these wins and get the edge over each other.

