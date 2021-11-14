"It affected me but now it's digested" - Jules Kounde opens up on failed summer switch to Chelsea

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has revealed that he was affected by his failed transfer to Chelsea this summer. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Reports at the time suggested Sevilla were willing to part ways with him if they received the right offer.

Chelsea, however, refused to match Sevilla's £68 million valuation of the 22-year-old. The Blues were willing to offer Kurt Zouma-plus-cash to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde, a deal the Spanish giants were interested in. Zouma, however, rejected the chance to join Sevilla as he was keen to remain in the Premier League.

Kurt Zouma completed a €30 million move to West Ham United this summer. Jules Kounde is still a transfer target for Chelsea. The 22-year-old was disappointed to have not joined the Blues in the summer but is now focused on maintaining consistency for Sevilla.

"Has my failed transfer to Chelsea affected me? Yes, a little bit, but now it's digested," Jules Kounde told Telefoot.

Jules Kounde has made twelve appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this season. He has helped the club climb up to third-place in the La Liga table. Julen Lopetegui's side are currently just two points behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand over La Real.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table after accumulating 26 points in their opening 11 games this season. The Blues boast the best defensive record in the division and have conceded just four goals this season.

Chelsea will reignite their interest in Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club

German defender Antonio Rudiger has quickly become one of Chelsea's most reliable players over the last 12 months. The former AS Roma star has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

Antonio Rudiger has, however, rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea. The 28-year-old has less than eight months left on his current contract with the club.

Reports suggest the German defender is keen to leave Chelsea. Rudiger has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG. Chelsea could look to replace Rudiger by signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla next summer.

