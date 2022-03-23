"It is always good to play with teammates" - Manchester United star Paul Pogba opens up on the possibility of playing for PSG

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted it would be nice to play with his national team stars at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

While giving an interview to French tabloid Le Figaro, the France international was asked about the possibility of joining PSG.

He replied (reported via a tweet):

“Why not? It's always good to play with teammates in the French team and in the club."

The Manchester United star is in the final year of his Old Trafford contract and is expected to leave the club next summer, according to ESPN. And as per the Daily Mail, PSG are interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Paul Pogba au Figaro sur la possibilité de rejoindre le PSG : « Pourquoi pas ? C’est toujours bon de jouer avec des coéquipiers en équipe de France et en club. » Paul Pogbaau Figaro sur la possibilité de rejoindre le PSG : « Pourquoi pas ? C’est toujours bon de jouer avec des coéquipiers en équipe de France et en club. » 🚨 Paul Pogba 🇫🇷 au Figaro sur la possibilité de rejoindre le PSG : « Pourquoi pas ? C’est toujours bon de jouer avec des coéquipiers en équipe de France et en club. »

Manchester United have been unable to solve the Paul Pogba conundrum

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United as a youth academy player from La Havre at the age of 16 in 2019. After impressing the youth coaches, he was bumped into the senior team by 2011.

He went on to make seven appearances across competitions for United before joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

Pogba became a world-class midfielder in Italy. He proved to be a crucial player for Juventus, who dominated Serie A and were also a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

This led Manchester United to re-sign him for a then-world-record fee of €105 million in the summer of 2016.

Despite being a star player in his own right, Pogba struggled to find consistency at Old Trafford. Over the years, the problem has amplified itself to the point where United are still looking to find the right way to get the best out of the French midfielder.

With his contract running out in the summer, it is likely to end an unhappy relationship between the player and the club.

Is PSG a good option for Pogba?

Although he has struggled at United, Pogba has shown his class when representing France.

However, there remains some doubt over the atmosphere and culture at PSG. The Parisians have a plethora of stars, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, in their ranks. But they often struggle as a unit, as was evident from their recent Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if Pogba will add to it or solve the long-standing problems at PSG if he indeed joins the club next summer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar