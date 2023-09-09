"It always has an impact" - Norway manager reveals why he thinks Lionel Messi will win Ballon d'Or over Erling Haaland

Norway coach Stale Solbakken has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of Erling Haaland this year. Both Messi and Haaland are nominated in the 30-man shortlist for this year's award, and in the eyes of many, it's a two-horse race.

Solbakken reckons Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are among the favoirites to win the award. However, he thinks the weight of the World Cup could see Messi win the prize for a record-extending eighth time, having lost won it in 2021 after Argentina had won the Copa America.

Solbakken said (via Bold.dk):

"It will most likely be between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

"Then there are also the outsiders just below them. If you ask me who I think will win, I will say that Messi will win it because of the World Cup triumph. It always has an impact. Mbappe was there too."

Messi had a stellar campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he won the Golden Ball, thanks to his seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Haaland, meanwhile, scored 52 goals across competitions for Manchester City last term - his first season in English football - as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble for the first time.

Speaking about Haaland's achievements, his national team coach added:

"Erling has top scorer titles. Jr broke records and won 'Player of the Year' in every category in England, plus he won the Champions League."

Erling Haaland is confident of his chances to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi

Numbers say that Erling Haaland is the best striker in world football at the moment. His statistics have been phenomenal, and the Norwegian is confident of his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi this year.

Haaland is looking to win the trophy for the first time. The striker's recent words to France Football prove that he's confident of doing so (via French Football Weekly):

"I believe in myself. I really do. I know I can still improve a lot. I’m still young. But yes, I think I have a chance this year.”

Messi and Haaland are expected to finish in the top two of this year's award, while Mbappe could be the third-best. The results will be announced on October 30.