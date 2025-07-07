"It was always one of my biggest dreams" - Real Madrid star Rodrygo's old comments on dream club resurface amid Arsenal rumors

Real Madrid star Rodrygo's comments from 2022 about his "dream club" have resurfaced amid rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal. The Brazilian forward claimed that he was grateful to be able to play for the Merengues and win several titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo joined Madrid for a reported €45 million fee from boyhood side Santos in July 2019. Initially featuring as a super-sub, he established himself as a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Brazilian forward established himself as one of the most promising forwards in the world, gaining renown for his blistering pace, lethal finishing, and silky dribbling. Overall, he has racked up 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, Rodrygo has found himself expendable at the Bernabeu. At the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, he has made just three substitute appearances under Xabi Alonso, with the likes of Gonzalo Garcia and Arda Guler being preferred over him.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, having first showcased an interest in signing him last summer. The Gunners are desperately looking for more depth up front after an injury crisis crippled their 2024-25 campaign.

In August 2022, fresh off winning the UEFA Champions League with Madrid, Rodrygo said (via Marca):

"I have to say to myself sometimes: 'My God, I've won the Champions League! It's still hard to believe that I've won it. It was always one of my biggest dreams: playing for Real Madrid and winning the Champions League."

Rodrygo's contract with Real Madrid lasts until 2028; therefore, a move for him will likely set Arsenal back by over €90 million (£78 million).

Two European giants set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo - Reports

According to ESPN Brasil (via SportsMole), UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League's Manchester City are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Under veteran Spanish tactician Luis Enrique, PSG have assembled one of the most exciting young squads in European football. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (24), Desire Doue (20), Vitinha (25), Nuno Mendes (23), and Joao Neves (20) headline a squad that consists of many up-and-coming world-class talents.

For a side that is setting up for prolonged European dominance, Rodrygo would suit PSG's competitive timeline perfectly. However, as per reports, Real Madrid are only willing to send their Brazilian star to Paris in exchange for Vitinha - something that is highly unlikely to occur.

Manchester City are also looking for a world-class winger to operate in tandem with the likes of Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland and new signing Rayan Cherki. Rodrygo would be a valuable addition to a squad that is looking to bounce back after a rare trophyless campaign in the 2024-25 season.

After falling just short in multiple competitions over the past few seasons, the pressure is on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to convert their domination into silverware. Although they are best-positioned to sign Rodrygo, they will have to act promptly and decisively to stave off other suitors and bring him to the Emirates.

