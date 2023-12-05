"It has always been the same player" - Liverpool legend chooses decisively between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Liverpool legend Luis Garcia has decisively named his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Reds forward revealed that he's always considered the Argentine maestro as the greater player in their long-standing rivalry.

Luis Garcia sat in an interview with Sportskeeda recently where he discussed a range of interesting football-related subjects. At some point during the conversation, the question of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was thrown at him and the Reds icon wasted no time in picking the Argentina hero as his preferred player.

Interviewer: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who do you prefer?

Luis Garcia: (Laughs) For me, I mean, I know that Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible player, but for me, it has always been the same player. It has always been Lionel Messi.

Luis Garcia picking Lionel Messi as his favorite while praising Cristiano Ronaldo as an incredible player shows the level of respect he's got for the two footballing icons. Such compliments coming from a legend of the game himself makes it even better.

Messi and Ronaldo have defined the beautiful game over the last two decades, bagging plenty of accolades and inspiring a new generation of footballing superstars. Their numbers and achievements are simply extraterrestrial and they will forever live in the history books courtesy of their records and contributions to the game.

Despite already being in the twilight of their careers, the legendary duo continue to command the attention of football lovers across the globe. With the European Championship and the Copa America coming up in 2024, we can only hope that they roll back the years and give us one more memorable tournament in their national team colors before time sends them on an errand.

What does the future hold for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi is currently on vacation during the MLS off-season and won't return to Inter Miami until the preseason campaign kicks off this winter. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner definitely has his eyes on the Copa America coming up next year but his future post the tournament remains unclear.

After winning everything he's ever dreamed of in football capped by last year's World Cup triumph, the Argentine could decide to call it quits after the tournament. Despite his fans dreaming of seeing him at the next World Cup, the 36-year-old has admitted many times that it'd be difficult.

Ronaldo, similarly, continues going strong and will be at the Euros next year. Although 38, the attacker might want to hang on a little longer for a last dance at the World Cup in 2026.

The Portuguese superstar has been in fine form for Al Nassr and will be looking to continue his club form in national team colors at the Euros.