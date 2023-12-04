"He's one of the most important players in the past 10 years" - Luis Garcia opens up on Mohamed Salah's legacy, sheds light on Liverpool 2.0 and chooses between Messi and Ronaldo [Exclusive]

As Luis Garcia settles into the interview, there's an effortless grace about him that mirrors the elegance of his playing style. A maestro on the field, Garcia holds a unique place in the hearts of Liverpool faithful. His name is not just a part of the club's history; it resonates in the anthems sung passionately by fans, echoing the magic of his contributions to the team.

Garcia's journey is interwoven with the fabric of Liverpool's iconic 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph. His wonder goal against Juventus and the 'ghost goal' against Chelsea are etched into the collective memory of fans. Only a chosen few are lucky enough to have a song by 'The Kop' in their honor:

Luis Garcia, He drinks sangria, He came from Barca to Liverpool, He's five foot seven, He's football heaven, So please don't take our Luis away...

In this exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Garcia opens up about the highlights of his playing career, offering a glimpse into what shaped him as a true Liverpool fan favorite. From sharing the magic of Anfield's special atmosphere to reflecting on his time playing under Rafa Benitez, Garcia delves into a treasure trove of memories that Liverpool fans hold dear.

But the interview isn't just a trip down memory lane. Garcia provides fresh insights on a myriad of topics, from the current Liverpool squad and the midfield rebuild to his thoughts on Mohamed Salah and his rightful place in the pantheon of Liverpool greats.

Oh, and he also has a decisive answer to the eternal Lionel Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo debate. With so much to unpack, let us dive into the interview without further ado

Excerpts from the interview

Q) The best memories Liverpool fans have of you is that legendary goal against Juventus. But even better than that was probably the "ghost goal" against Chelsea. The atmosphere at Anfield is spoken about a lot on special European nights. How does that motivate Liverpool and the players? And how does it affect the opposing team?

Luis Garcia: Well, I guess they are all fantastic memories (Laughs). I think that the nights at Anfield in the Champions League are always very special, and the crowd knows it. I believe the opponents know it too. That's why — and we've seen this not only in 2005 but in the years after — there have been so many comebacks, important moments where the team needed to do something special. I'm recalling now the match against Barcelona, but there have been a few more. I think the atmosphere the crowd creates, along with the players feeling the need to do something special, makes Anfield a powerful force.

Expand Tweet

I've had the chance to play for many different teams, but what you enjoy when you play in one of those night games is hearing the Liverpool anthem and the crowd singing the songs of the players. It is something very, very special. I always tell my friends that at least once in their life, they should go to Liverpool and enjoy that situation because it's really unbelievable.

Q) Many of your former teammates like Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso have got into management. Have you ever thought of becoming a coach/manager?

Luis Garcia: Yeah, I've thought about it. When you retire, you're always trying to find your way after your playing career, and I had the chance to coach a little bit while I was doing my coaching license. I'm going to tell you that I received a call from a team here in India back in the days, and I had the option to come in and coach. But, in the end, it didn't work out. I was working in TV, and we didn't know if it was going to be possible due to the pandemic situation.

We were thinking about it, and I thought to myself, I spoke with the family, and we considered going there to see if I'm enjoying it, if I can do something good, and if I can start my career as a coach. But that didn't work out, and then I started getting more into punditry. I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but it's always good to have different options. Yeah.

Q) Coming to the current Liverpool squad, there has been a lot of talk about Liverpool 2.0 with almost a completely new midfield of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, and Gravenberch. What have you made of the new midfield signings? Do you think Klopp has led a successful rebuild, or is it too early to say?

Luis Garcia: I think that we saw a big transition this year. We knew that we needed more players, and with Hendo leaving, Fabinho leaving – they were very important players in the midfield. We needed to bring in more players and find a way. It's not easy when you have a very unique style of play. I think that Jurgen, his staff, and the people in charge at the club have been trying to find the right players for this system, players who can manage and play with a lot of intensity and high pressure throughout 90 minutes. That's not easy for every player.

So, with Mac Allister, we have brought his quality, tempo, and his ability to understand the team. It's true that he is not a holding midfielder and would prefer playing a bit further forward. Now, you also have Curtis, another great talent who has been very good in the last few months.

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

The difference-maker, I believe, has been Szoboszlai. He brought that power and physicality into the midfield, which is crucial to play in the Premier League and also to play the way the manager wants. He is a player who helps a lot in transitions, tracks back, defends, and attacks. He's a total player who can score goals from long range, assist, and excel in battles. I think he's been the difference-maker in the middle. Endo, we've seen not as much as the others, but we know that when he plays, he provides the balance the team needs. He's always asked to be that holding midfielder who helps the center-backs deal with the quick transitions that Liverpool used to struggle with.

Q) Will Liverpool be satisfied with a return to the Champions League next season or is the Premier League title a realistic target?

Luis Garcia: I'm not in the dressing room, but I gather [the spirit] is always to challenge for the big trophies. You have a group of players who are hungry for more. I think that they want to get back to the winning side, to be part of those teams who, in the last two months of the season, are challenging for every single trophy. I think that this team is ready.

Now, you also have to adapt your squad to allow you to rotate, especially in December, which is a very long month with a lot of games. Then it will also be a rough March with Europa League and probably the FA Cup. So you need to be there, you need to be close. Of course, they play game by game, but I think that the players always have in their head that if they are close enough, within six points in the latter stages of the season, then they are definitely in a title race.

Q) You yourself are a legend; you've played with many legends in Liverpool. But, regarding Mohamed Salah, we have to talk about his consistency — the numbers he puts up, the excellence he brings almost every match. So, where would you rank him among the Liverpool legends, and who, according to you, is the greatest Liverpool player of all time?

Luis Garcia: Wow, that's a tough question! There are lots of important players from the past that we haven't seen too much of. I had a chance of working with Steve Nicol, who back in the day was another of the big players of the 80s. Of course, there are legends like Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush. I always talk about Robbie Fowler because when I was growing up, Robbie Fowler was always there... Steven Gerrard, of course, there are so many important players. For me personally, Kenny Dalglish was a very special player because he had a kind of style of play that I liked.

There are all the ones that liked Rush because he scored top goals, a machine of scoring goals. There are all the ones that will tell you about Steven Gerrard. I had the chance to play with Steven Gerrard, and he could do everything; he could play as a fullback, as a striker, as a midfielder. So, it's very difficult, but Salah has to be in, let's call it, the top 10. In fact, even in the top 5, if you consider all the goal-scoring numbers and what he has won and everything. For me, personally though, I think that I will have to choose between Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's greatest players of all time

Q) Liverpool fans definitely appreciate Mo Salah, but do you feel that he is almost under appreciated in the footballing world as a whole?

Luis Garcia: I totally understand where you are coming from. I guess because he's a very quiet player, a player who doesn't seek big headlines, and has never been in trouble and these kinds of things. It happens; I mean, you have to be involved in something to kind of be appreciated.

With Salah, I think that when there was a chance that he could leave Liverpool, then everybody started saying, 'Hold on, hold on, because Salah is an ever-important player.' There are moments when I think that people understand that. He's one of the most important players in the past 10 years and one of the best players in the last 50 years for Liverpool. So, I guess that people who really follow Liverpool and truly know how important he is, appreciate him, and I think that he feels loved. Yeah.

Luis Garcia in conversation with Sportskeeda's Ashwin Hanagudu

Q) For any Liverpool fan, that Carlsberg jersey from 2005 is so iconic. If you had to pick your three favorite moments in a Liverpool jersey, what would they be?

Luis Garcia: The goal against Juventus? (Laughs, pointing to the background). One of the best, I guess, would be the first goal at Anfield against West Bromwich Albion. I think it was very important for me to arrive at a new club, a new city, and have the chance, in the first game, to score a goal. It took a lot of pressure off, and I enjoyed that. I think that was a very important moment for me.

UEFA Champions League Semi Final - Liverpool v Chelsea

The second one will be the Champions League semi-final. I think, of course, the Champions League semi-final was a key moment in my career and part of why I'm here. It was a very difficult situation; Chelsea was winning every single game, they were winning the Premier League, and against us, they were so good. We needed to at least score that goal, and I think that was a special one.

And, of course, the Champions League final has to be right there because of everything that happened around it. The road to the final was amazing, and finally lifting that trophy, which was probably unexpected after the first 45 minutes, I think, was one of the most important moments in my career, if not the most.

Q) Working under Rafael Benitez can be an interesting experience. He is known to be a brilliant tactician but what about his man-management skills? How was it working with him?

Luis Garcia: The thing is, I met Rafa when I was younger, and yes, I knew him three or four years before I met him at Liverpool. It's true that there is a lot of talk about how he was managing players, and currently, it's a different way of managing. Rafa was different. He was more focused on how he could get the best out of you.

His methods sometimes helped me because he knew that by telling me bad things about my game, he could push me to prove more to myself and to try to prove everyone wrong. Sometimes it worked, and sometimes it didn't because that's where I think you need to analyze how the player is always feeling.

Expand Tweet

But overall, I have to say that Rafa was probably the most important person in my career. He helped me so much to improve my game, develop many skills, and learn how to adapt in the game. He didn't have to tell me how to play three or four different positions. He taught me very well how to think on my own, and that's something very important from a football perspective. So I only have good things to say about Rafa because I think he was and still is a fantastic manager, very detailed, very focused. But I know that there are players who didn't feel the same.

Q) Finally some quick hits.. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who do you prefer?

Luis Garcia: (Laughs) For me, I mean, I know that Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible player, but for me, it's always been about Lionel Messi."

Q) 3 players who you think will define this coming football era

Luis Garcia: I am going to go for Liverpool's own Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri from Barcelona and Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid.

Expand Tweet

Q) Your favorite teammate when you played at Liverpool?

Luis Garcia: Yeah, I will say Xabi Alonso. I had a very good connection with him. We got along very well. We are still in touch. I don't bother him much because he's very busy. But we have fantastic talks sometimes. And yeah, I think he is a player who helped me a lot during that time in Liverpool because we both arrived at the same time. And we went through all those three years together, and I think, yeah, he would be my favorite Liverpool teammate (smiles).

Luis Garcia's illustrious playing career painted a canvas of highs and occasional lows, yet through it all, the unwavering passion for Liverpool continues to illuminate his journey. Today, as a successful pundit, Garcia not only shares his insights but also graces the pitch occasionally for the Liverpool legends, showcasing a timeless connection with the club.

One of the most elegant players to ever grace Anfield, Luis Garica will always be remembered fondly by every Liverpool supporter across the world.

Expand Tweet

LFC Legend Luis Garcia, was in India to celebrate 30 years partnership between Carlsberg and Liverpool Football Club.

Note: Some of Luis Garcia's answers have been edited slightly for better readability