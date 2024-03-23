“It would be amazing" - Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt wants former teammate to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has backed former teammate Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside club in the summer. The former Netherlands international has admitted it would be an amazing feeling for him to see either Alonso or Steven Gerrard becoming the next Liverpool boss.

The Reds face the daunting task of replacing one of the best managers in the world at the end of the season, with Klopp having announced his decision to step down. A host of names have been named as potential successors of the German at the Anfield hot seat but Alonso is the clear favorite.

Kuyt, who shared the dressing room with Alonso at Liverpool for three seasons between 2006 and 2009, has hailed the Spaniard for an incredible start to his managerial career. The Dutchman insisted that Alonso's Bundesliga title charge overcoming Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany is unbelievable.

The Beerschot manager said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“People almost cannot believe someone other than Bayern Munich are going to win the league. That shows the quality of Xabi Alonso. He was always thinking tactically; talking tactically off the pitch."

Kuyt insisted he would be happy to see either Alonso or Gerrard get the Liverpool job, adding:

“It would be amazing if Xabi or maybe Steven (Gerrard) in the future will become a manager of Liverpool. I am really looking forward to who will get the job but if Xabi gets it I wish him all the best."

A cult hero at Anfield, Kuyt shares a very strong connection with the Liverpool fans to this date having spent the best years of his career at the club. He spent six years on the Reds' books during which he made 285 appearances scoring 71 goals and producing 43 assists.

Although Kuyt only won just one trophy - the League Cup - during his six-year stint at the Merseyside club, he played alongside some great players. He shared the pitch with Alonso on 111 occasions while playing 218 games alongside Gerrard.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Serie A star as the replacement for Thiago: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Atalanta midfield Teun Koopmeiners as the long-term replacement for Thiago. Thiago has his contract expiring this summer and it looks highly unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Thiago's quality remains undisputed but the Spaniard has been ravaged by injuries throughout his career. In his thirties now, things have gotten even worse for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star who has played just five minutes of football this campaign.

As per reports, the Merseyside giants have identified Koopmeiners as someone who can strengthen their midfield ranks after Thiago's departure. The Dutchman has been excellent for Atalanta since his move from AZ in 2021 catching the eye with his all-round ability.

The 26-year-old is exceptionally well-rounded and has been a goal threat this season for his side. He has contributed with 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.