“It would be amazing” – Kevin Campbell explains what would bring ‘feel-good factor’ to Anfield as Liverpool prepare for FA Cup clash

Kevin Campbell has tipped Harvey Elliott to make a return to Liverpool's first team this weekend. The Reds play Cardiff City in the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday.

Elliott's last first-team appearance came in September against Leeds United. He suffered a nasty injury that ruled him out for a long time. The teenager also had to undergo surgery.

The 18-year-old returned to training last month and played a closed-door game last week against Wrexham. He scored a goal and assisted two more in that match.

James Pearce of The Athletic also reported that Elliott is "on the brink" of returning to first-team action. He also spoke about a possible return for Thiago.

Football Insider's Dylan Childs recently asked former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell if fans could see Elliott in action this week. Campbell replied in the affirmative, saying:

"It would be amazing if Elliott makes his return this weekend. It would bring the feel-good factor to Anfield. The Liverpool fans cannot wait just to see him back out on the pitch."

"He’s a quick healer. He’s done well to come back so quickly from a horrendous injury. I think he could start this weekend. At the very least, I think he will on the bench. He will get a rapturous reception when he does come back, that’s for sure. I can’t wait to see this gifted young man get his career back on track."

The international break has given the Reds a much-needed hiatus after a hectic few months of football plagued by injuries and COVID-19 cases.

Liverpool's last match was against Crystal Palace on January 23. They won the contest 3-1.

Liverpool challenging for Premier League and Champions League

The Premier League had taken a familiar path by January 2022. The season began well for several teams, none better than Chelsea. However, the Blues have lost their way since, with Manchester City romping ahead in the league.

Liverpool now remain the only team who can challenge Pep Guardiola's men - as has been the case in the last few years in England.

The Reds are also in contention to win the Champions League. They became the first English team to win all six group games in the competition earlier this season.

Liverpool's next match after their FA Cup fixture is against Inter Milan in the UCL Round of 16. The first leg will be played on February 16, with the second leg scheduled for March 8.

