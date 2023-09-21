"It was not only Andre Onana" - Erik ten Hag slams 4 Manchester United players for 'easy giveaways' in 4-3 Bayern loss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slammed the Red Devils' defenders after the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20). Sergio Reguilon, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Diogo Dalot started comprised of the backline for the Manchester outfit, letting in four goals in the process.

New signing Andre Onana was in the spotlight after his mistake led to Leroy Sane's opener in the 28th minute. Backing his goalkeeper, ten Hag claims that it was too easy for the Germany international to get his shot away.

Speaking after the match, he said (via Manchester Daily Mail):

"We were, in the first 25 minutes, better in the game than Munich and then that goal, it was so easy and it was not only Andre. If you see how easy Sane is going through and that has to do with determination, you don't let players through so easy."

He added:

"Of course, he [Onana] knows he has to stop the ball but the way Sane came through can't be."

Claiming that similar circumstances in defence led to the second goal from Serge Gnabry in the 32nd minute, the former Ajax manager said:

"And the second goal; it's almost similar over the other side. How easy players come through our box and to finish, it can't be."

Eventually, Manchester United suffered a narrow defeat despite second-half goals from Rasmus Hojlund (49') and Casemiro (88' and 90+5'). Other scorers for Bayern Munich were Harry Kane (53') and Mathys Tel (90+2').

"I let the team down"- Andre Onana shoulders responsibility for Manchester United loss against Bayern Munich

Andre Onana (via Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana came forward to shoulder responsibility for his mistake and the loss against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 21).

After a good start, the Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down to Leroy Sane's goal as the Cameroon international failed to save a seemingly straightforward attempt from the edge of the box.

Speaking after the match, the 27-year-old goalkeeper said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's difficult. We started very well and after my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for me, I let the team down. It's because of me we didn't win this game."

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been under pressure since moving to Old Trafford this summer. He was called out for a blatant error not spotted by the officials in Manchester United's Premier League opener against Wolves.

Additionally, some believe him to be at fault for Declan Rice's winner in Arsenal's 3-1 victory against the Red Devils on September 3.