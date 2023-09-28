"It wouldn't be bad to score my first goal against Barcelona" - Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos makes claim ahead of Sevilla's game against Barca

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is all geared up as his current side Sevilla prepare to take on Barcelona in La Liga on Friday, September 29.

Barca will host Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys after their 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday, September 26. With the draw, they slipped to third place in the league table, one point behind arch-rivals Real Madrid and two behind Girona.

The Blaugrana will hope to get back to winning ways against Sevilla but will have to get past a familiar rival in Sergio Ramos. The veteran defender joined Jose Luis Mendilibar's side in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Ramos has made two appearances for Sevilla so far across competitions. In a recent interview, he was asked about potentially scoring his first goal for the club against Barcelona. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Yes, hopefully [laughs], it wouldn't be bad to score my first goal against Barcelona. But my focus is on being solid defensively and keep a clean sheet. Of course, everyone has already prepared a celebration [for the goal], it's always very funny."

Ramos, 37, spent 16 years at Real Madrid before leaving in 2021 as a free agent. In that time, he faced Barca 45 times, winning 15 times, with 10 draws and 20 defeats.

Real Madrid and Barcelona trail surprise contenders Girona in La Liga table

While both the Spanish giants are competing for the La Liga title as expected this season, Girona are currently above them both in pole position.

The Blanquivermells, who finished 10th last season, are unbeaten in the league with six wins and one draw after six games. They drew at Real Sociedad in their first game of the season. Since then, they have beaten Getafe, Sevilla, Las Palmas, Granada, Mallorca and Villarreal.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the table with six wins and one defeat. Los Blancos' only defeat came in the Madrid derby at Atletico Madrid. They have beaten Athletic Club, Almeria, Celta Vigo, Getafe Real Sociedad and Las Palmas.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are also undefeated with five wins and two draws. They drew against Getafe and Mallorca while beating Cadiz, Villarreal, Osasuna, Real Betis, and Celta Vigo.

Girona are next set to host Real Madrid on September 30 while Barcelona will host Sevilla a day sooner.