"It baffles me a little bit" - Former Arsenal star surprised by calls to sack Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for lacklustre season

Former Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs is surprised at some people asking for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to be sacked.

The Reds haven't had the best of seasons this time around. They were eliminated from both domestic cup competitions and are sixth in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side also trail Real Madrid 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Liverpool's performances this season have been error-prone, as they have failed to recreate their dominance from last season when they competed for a quadruple. An example of their inconsistency came this weekend (March 11) when they lost 1-0 against Bournemouth in the league after hammering Manchester United 7-0 last weekend.

Such performances have led to some fans and pundits calling for Klopp's sacking. However, former Arsenal defender Gibbs is" baffled by such calls, telling The 2 Robbies Podcast (via Liverpool Echo):

“I always find it funny when people ask for Klopp’s head. It baffles me a little bit. But that’s kind of the world we live in now so it’s come to be expected."

He added:

"But they’ve competed heavily for every competition for the last five years. Three Champions League finals I think it is, a Prem, title challenge every year for that, there’s been a World Cup in the mix, a lot of players went to that. Klopp’s style of play is so intense that it’s not surprising that they’re having a down year.”

The Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by a massive 24 points with a game in hand. They're six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Liverpool and Arsenal target provides update on his future

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot recently opened up about his future with his contract with the Bianconeri expiring in the summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea (via 90min). Speaking about his future, Rabiot said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future. New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks, but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage."

Juventus were handed a 15-point reduction due to off-field issues and are now seventh in Serie A this season. They trail fourth-placed AC Milan by nine points, but the Rossoneri have a game in hand.

Rabiot has nine goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Poll : 0 votes