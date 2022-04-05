"It is not Barcelona" - Jerome Rothen claims an unnamed club has joined PSG and Real Madrid in race for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face competition from another club for Kylian Mbappe, as per Jerome Rothen. However, the former France international claims the third club interested is not Barcelona.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent this summer and has not signed a deal with any club. He is free to negotiate his next move right now but is yet to confirm talks with any club as the season is not yet over.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger



The official announcement will be made this coming May.



@AfterRMC Kylian Mbappé will renew his contract with PSG.The official announcement will be made this coming May. Kylian Mbappé will renew his contract with PSG. The official announcement will be made this coming May.📲 @AfterRMC https://t.co/SIDGX8qIx7

On RMC's "Rothen On Fire" show in France, Rothen claimed that a third club had entered the race to sign Mbappe. The race was between Real Madrid and PSG until now, but things are likely to change. He said:

"According to the information I've been given, there is a third club that has entered the fray and that could also make [Mbappe] think. I don't know the identity of this club but what is certain is that it is not Barcelona. It has been confirmed to me by the entourage."

Rothen added:

"Barcelona is out of the question for him to go, for several reasons. But today in Europe, there are not fifteen thousand who can receive Kylian Mbappe... It's between PSG, Real and maybe one other."

Real Madrid or PSG - who will Mbappe choose?

Mbappe is yet to decide his future. Reports had suggested that he was set for a move to Real Madrid but Paris Saint-Germain are still keen to keep their star forward.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball | BREAKING: The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar are involved to make Kylian Mbappe stay at Paris!



#Mbappe #KylianMbappe #RealMadrid #PSG | BREAKING: The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar are involved to make Kylian Mbappe stay at Paris! 🚨 | BREAKING: The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar are involved to make Kylian Mbappe stay at Paris! 😳#Mbappe #KylianMbappe #RealMadrid #PSG https://t.co/jz0fhc7TyU

Mbappe recently said:

"If I had made my decision, I would have said so. I don't have to answer to anyone. If I had made the decision, I would have taken responsibility. The good and the bad things, I have always assumed them by the way. I don't have to hide, I didn't kill anyone."

The Frenchman added:

"I just want to make the best decision I can. I'm still thinking about it. Because there are new elements, new parameters. I want to make the right choice. I know that for people, it takes a little while."

While a move to Madrid was his plan last summer, the forward has not ruled out staying at his current club.

"Is staying at PSG possible? Yes, of course."

Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the Champions League tomorrow after knocking out PSG in the Round of 16. Mbappe scored in both legs of that contest but couldn't stop his team from falling to a 3-2 defeat on aggregate.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra