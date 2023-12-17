“It is better not to do it” - Ex-Real Madrid forward jokes about why he doesn’t want Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos 

Former Real Madrid attacker Denis Cherysev has explained why he doesn't want PSG star Kylian Mbappe to arrive at the club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is widely tipped to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu since the last few transfer windows. At the start of the season, Mbappe told the Parisians that he won't extend his contract, which expires next summer.

That didn't go down well with the club hierarchy, who froze the player from the first team. A rapproachment was soon reached, and Mbappe returned, but the notion persists that his move to the Santiago Bernabeu is only a matter of time.

If he doesn't agree a new deal with his current club, Mbappe will be allowed to talk with foreign club, including Los Blancos, regarding a move in the summer. However, Cherysev, who first joined Madrid in 2009, explained why he doesn't want Mbappe to move to the La Liga giants (as per Madrid Universal):

“It is difficult to say no to Mbappe, but if he is going to replace Joselu, with whom I coincided for two years at Castilla, it is better not to do it (laughs). I have a lot of affection for him I want him to keep scoring goals."

Real Madrid already have two Brazilian left wingers, Vinicius and Rodrygo. So Mbappe's arrival would either push one of them to play in an unfamiliar position or put them out of the playing XI.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe is having another impressive season with PSG, bagging 18 goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions.

That includes a league-leading 15 goals in 16 games to go with two assists. The 24-year-old's three other goals have come in the UEFA Champions League, where the Parisians are through to the knockouts, finishing behind Borussia Dortmund.

Overall, the Real Madrid target - the all-time top-scorer for Luis Enrique's side - has an impressive 230 goals and 100 assists in 280 games across competitions. He broke Edinson Cavani's scoring record last season as the Parisians romped to another Ligue 1 title.