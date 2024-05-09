"It was a big breath of fresh air, and it gave us big power" - Arteta claims Arsenal's mid-season training camp has helped sustain PL title push

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that the team's mid-season training camp in sunny Dubai has helped sustain their Premier League title challenge. The Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester City with two games remaining.

Arteta's side have been on a roll in the league recently, pulling off four straight wins, including a 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth last weekend, to keep up the pressure on City, who have a game in hand.

Having fallen short in last season's title race to City after leading over a record 248 days, Arteta and the Gunners have left no stone unturned to go one step better this time.

“The power of the sun in Dubai," he said about the club's winter training (as per Tribal Football). "That's what the people are saying. If they believe it, so be it. It was a sensational time for us.

"It was a great camp, we really enjoyed it, we trained hard and we had moments as well to reconnect with who we are and what is important for us to win football matches. It was a big breath of fresh air, and it gave us big power.

Shedding light on how that has helped sustain their league challenge, the Spaniard continued:

“Honestly, it sounds boring, but it's going day by day and making sure that we do every single day every single task in the best possible way, with the same energy, with the same freedom and letting players and staff flow as well.

"They are fully committed. They really want to win. You see a different competitive edge in a lot of the players. You see that around the club as well and what it takes to win."

Arsenal are seeking their first league title in 20 years.

"We are right in with two games to go" - Arsenal boss

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (right)

Arsenal have enjoyed a fabulous season despite falling early in both domestic cups. They made their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, losing to Bayern Munich.

In the league, the Gunners have shown resolve to take the title fight with City till the very end. It's advantage Pep Guardiola's side, as they have a game in hand and trail by only one point.

Nevertheless, Arteta knows that his team is in the right place as it prepares to travel to a struggling Manchester United side on Sunday (May 12). He said (as per the aforementioned source):

“We are right in it with two games to go. We need to do what we have to do. We need to go to Old Trafford and perform really well to earn the right to win the game, and if we do that we're going to be another step closer, but there's still a lot to do."

He added:

“I'm just in a state at the moment where I just think how I have to feel right now to be in the best place to beat Manchester United. I'm really enjoying the journey to win.

"We weren't in this position for many years, and we are right now, and I think it's our duty, our obligation, to really enjoy it, be the best we can be and see where it takes us."

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season.