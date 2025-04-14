“It should be a big summer” - Virgil van Dijk provides personal insights on Liverpool transfer plans 

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on the Reds' plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutchman has tipped the club for a 'big summer' and urged everyone to trust the board.

The 33-year-old has also backed Arne Slot's side to challenge for trophies in the next few years. He, however, highlighted that there is room for improvement in the team despite their comfortable position at the top of the table. Van Dijk said, as quoted by France 24:

"I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job."

The Netherlands captain added:

"I think we 100 percent can improve. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."

Liverpool look poised to win the Premier League title with a 13-point lead over Arsenal with just six games to go. They only need six more points to guarantee the title if Mikel Arteta's side win all their remaining fixtures.

Virgil van Dijk's future at Anfield has been up in the air in recent months with his current deal expiring in the summer. As per recent reports, the Dutchman is close to agreeing a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

Liverpool ready to sell player for £20 million: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell their backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer amid interest from West Ham United. As reported by Tribal Football, the Merseyside giants want £20 million for the Irish keeper.

West Ham United reportedly want the 26-year-old initially on a loan deal but Arne Slot's side want a cash sale. Kelleher has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has been a reliable deputy for Alisson Becker in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot have both shown faith in the Republic of Ireland international in cup competitions in recent years. He has helped the Merseyside giants win the EFL Cup twice and the FA Cup once.

Kelleher has been on an exit from Anfield for a while now in search of regular playing time. The Irishman has featured 20 times for Arne Slot's side this season conceding 20 goals while keeping nine clean sheets.

