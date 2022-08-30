“It came off his shin!” – Liverpool star pokes fun at Fabio Carvalho who scored his first Reds goal in 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool new signing Fabio Carvalho bagged his first goal for the club in their emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27). After the game, Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold spent some time poking fun at the 19-year-old.

Carvalho's goal came after the ball made contact with his shin as he attempted to take a shot in the box after a brilliant pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 80th minute.

As seen on LFCTV’s Inside Anfield video, Alexander-Arnold laughed at the fact that the attacking midfielder's first goal for Liverpool came off his shin.

“You know I’m talking about yours (Carvalho’s goal),” the right-back joked. “It hit his shin pad! It came off his shin!”

“No it didn’t!” replied Carvalho as the duo made their way towards post-match press duties.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in a deal worth €5.9 million this summer. He has made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side across competitions, garnering 84 minutes of cumultative game time.

The 19-year-old's start to life at Anfield has been nothing short of brilliant, with his performances earning him admirers. After scoring his first goal for the club, his confidence is expected to increase, and fans will be hoping that he thrives at his new club.

Liverpool make strong statement with emphatic win

The Reds earned their first league victory of the season in spectacular fashion.

It goes without saying that Liverpool's 9-0 triumph over Bournemouth was a huge statement to both critics and rival clubs in the Premier League.

The Reds endured a difficult start to the campaign, going winless in their first three games in the English top flight. They recorded 1-1 and 2-2 draws with Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively before losing 2-1 at Manchester United to face the wrath of critics.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men emphatically put their naysayers wrong, proving that they have plenty of gas left in their tanks. Up next, they will lock horns with Newcastle United on Wednesday (August 31) before facing Everton three days later.

The Reds will kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium next Wednesday (September 6). It remains to be seen how they fare in these three games.

